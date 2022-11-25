Starting NFL Quarterback Has Officially Been Benched

The Houston Texans have benched second-year quarterback Davis Mills 10 games into the 2022 season.

On Friday, head coach Lovie Smith announced that veteran signal caller Kyle Allen will make the start in Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Mills is 1-8-1 as a starter this season. He has 11 interceptions on the year, including at least one pick in each of the Texans' last five games. In Sunday's blowout loss to the Washington Commanders, he recorded just 139 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, started 13 games for the Texans last year. He put up decent numbers as a rookie, but failed to improve in Year 2.

Allen, 28, will make his 18th NFL start in place of Mills this weekend.