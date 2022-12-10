Starting NFL Quarterback Received Hefty Fine For What He Did Last Week

Mac Jones didn't draw a flag for his actions on Sunday, but that didn't stop the NFL from hitting him up for a fine heading into Week 14.

Per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

"Patriots QB Mac Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct late in last week’s loss to the Bills." Explaining, "Jones flicked the ball and hit A.J. Epenesa after a sack. No flag was thrown."

Jones' fine definitely got some reaction from football fans this weekend.

"A flag, on the Patriots? I’m pretty sure it’s in the NFL rule book that, that isn’t permitted," a user replied.

"Undeserved," another said. "He owns Epenesa.

"I didn’t even see this happen," another fan laughed. "I would like to though."

"Did the NFL bounce a check this week or something?" asked Joe DiBiase. "It’s fine-mageddon."

"But ya know let him spike guys in the groin...." a Bears fan said.

"Poor sport. Not the Patriot Way."

Jones's fine was more than twice as much as Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose hit to the head of a defenseless Jakobi Meyers resulted in a concussion.