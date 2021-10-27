Stat About Aaron Rodgers’ Thursday Night Game Is Crazy

Aaron Rodgers has enjoyed some reliable teammates throughout his 17-year career with the Green Bay Packers — but non more consistent than his No. 1 target Davante Adams, his All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and his former wide receiver teammate James Jones.

Unfortunately for the superstar quarterback though, this consistency is taking a hit ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

According to a crazy stat unearthed by Packers insider Daire Carragher of 247Sports, this will be the first game since Rodgers’ debut season as a full-time starter (2008) that he will be without at least one of Adams, Bakhtiari or Jones.

This is wild: Thursday night will be Aaron Rodgers’ first game without at least one of Davante Adams / David Bakhtiari / James Jones since November 2008, his debut season. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) October 27, 2021

On Monday, Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test. Bakhtiari was recently activated off the PUP list, but is not expected to make his return to the field on Thursday. Jones, who spent eight seasons with Rodgers and the Packers organization, retired in 2015.

Adams’ absence and the implications that came with it are certainly the most concerning losses for a Green Bay squad that’s been rolling as of late. As a high-risk close contact to Adams, No. 2 wide receiver Allen Lazard has also been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list — leaving Rodgers without his two favorite wideout targets. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on IR with a hamstring issue as well.

Severely limited by these COVID-19/injury issues, Aaron Rodgers the 6-1 Packers will look to survive against an unbeaten Cardinals team in Arizona tomorrow night.