Stat About John Daly, Dustin Johnson Going Viral Tonight

John Daly got off to a pretty decent start during the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Daly finished the round 2-over par and is tied for 56th overall in the field heading into Friday's second round. In fact, he's ahead of Dustin Johnson heading into that round.

Daly's always had some outstanding outfits and perhaps Thursday's was the reason why he finished ahead of Johnson.

The skull-like pants are straight out of the 80s and the shades are also tremendous.

Daly also finished ahead of Tiger Woods, who shot 4-over on Thursday. Both (plus Johnson) will be trying to make the cut and play the last two rounds of the event on Saturday and Sunday.

Daly will tee off at 1:25 p.m. ET on Friday with Shaun Michael and Y.E. Yang. Johnson will tee off at 8:49 a.m. ET.