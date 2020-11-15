The Spun

Stat About Michigan’s Defense Is Extremely Troubling

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline against Michigan State in a Big Ten football rivalry gameANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Michigan’s defense has been bad this season. So bad in fact, they’re setting Big Ten records.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Michigan’s defense hasn’t recorded a sack or forced a single turnover in their last five halves of football. This streak makes them the first Big Ten team over the last 15 years to not get a sack or takeaway in five consecutive halves of play.

The Wolverines’ defensive struggles have been on full display so far tonight. In the first half of the game against Wisconsin on Saturday night, Michigan has given up more than 300 yards of total offense and four touchdowns. Jim Harbaugh and his team went into the locker room after the second quarter down 28-0.

Both Harbaugh and Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown are on increasingly thin ice as they continue to fail at leading their team to its full potential.

After taking down Minnesota in a solid win to start the season, the Wolverines began a two game losing skid, starting with a brutal upset loss to rival Michigan State. It’s looking like the losing streak will continue on to three games tonight, barring a miraculous turnaround.

Midway through the third quarter, Michigan has slightly cut into the halftime lead. With nine minutes to go in the quarter, the Wolverines now trail 28-3.

The game is on ABC.


