Stat About Michigan’s Defense Is Extremely Troubling

Michigan’s defense has been bad this season. So bad in fact, they’re setting Big Ten records.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Michigan’s defense hasn’t recorded a sack or forced a single turnover in their last five halves of football. This streak makes them the first Big Ten team over the last 15 years to not get a sack or takeaway in five consecutive halves of play.

The Wolverines’ defensive struggles have been on full display so far tonight. In the first half of the game against Wisconsin on Saturday night, Michigan has given up more than 300 yards of total offense and four touchdowns. Jim Harbaugh and his team went into the locker room after the second quarter down 28-0.

Both Harbaugh and Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown are on increasingly thin ice as they continue to fail at leading their team to its full potential.

After taking down Minnesota in a solid win to start the season, the Wolverines began a two game losing skid, starting with a brutal upset loss to rival Michigan State. It’s looking like the losing streak will continue on to three games tonight, barring a miraculous turnaround.

Midway through the third quarter, Michigan has slightly cut into the halftime lead. With nine minutes to go in the quarter, the Wolverines now trail 28-3.

