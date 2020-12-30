Stat Shows How Bad Miami Has Been In Bowl Games Over Past Decade

When you think of Miami football, you think of a storied program boasting countless bowl wins and multiple national championships.

But, over the past decade, Hurricanes football has meant something much different.

Miami now has only one bowl-game win since 2006, putting up an abysmal 1-10 postseason record. This stat ranks the Hurricanes as one of the worst Power Five conference teams in terms of bowl game wins over the past decade.

Miami has won ONE bowl game since 2006 61 of the 65 Power 5 programs have more bowl wins over that span Yes, even Kansas & Rutgers — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 30, 2020

Miami is 1-10 in its last 11 bowl games. — Josh White (@_JoshRWhite) December 30, 2020

Despite earning a bowl game berth in every year since 2008, the Canes have only capitalized once. Their last bowl-game win came back in 2016 with a Russell Athletic Bowl victory over West Virginia. Prior to its postseason struggles starting in 2006, Miami had put together a solid 18-13 bowl-game record.

The Hurricanes looked like they may break this drought on Tuesday night during a Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State. But, the Cowboys proved to be too much to handle as the Hurricanes fell in a closely-contested 37-34 loss.

The Canes stayed in the game despite losing their star quarterback D’Eriq King to a scary knee injury in the first half. King was replaced by junior backup N’Kosi Perry who put together a solid half of football, throwing 19/34 for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

With King hopefully returning from injury next year, perhaps Miami can finally right the postseason ship.