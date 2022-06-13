State Department Had Brittney Griner Meeting On Monday

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A new development took place this Monday regarding the Brittney Griner situation.

According to an ESPN report, State Department officials met with a few representatives of the Phoenix Mercury - Griner's WNBA team.

The meeting centered on Griner's monthslong detention in Russia.

"State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner's WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star's monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration's efforts to secure her release," ESPN reports.

"The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended."

This could be a pivotal step in this unfortunate circumstance.

Calls for the U.S. government to take action regarding the Griner situation have increased in recent weeks.

Even members of the Boston Celtics showed their support for Griner, wearing shirts to spread awareness about her situation.

It'll be interesting to see what comes from the State Department's meeting on Monday.