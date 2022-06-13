State Department Officials Held Brittney Griner Meeting Today: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

As WNBA star Brittney Griner remains held in Russian prison on drug charges, the U.S. State Department is still working on bringing her back.

ESPN reported on Monday that representatives for the State Department have met with representatives of Griner to discuss her detention in Russia. Per the report, topics of the discussion included the Biden administration's efforts to get her released.

In a statement after the meeting, Griner's teammate Diana Taurasi confirmed that the Biden administration is "working relentlessly" to ensure her safe return. She thanked the President and his team for working to secure Griner's release.

"There is a lot involved in getting her back home and safe, they're working relentlessly," Taurasi said. "We're here to do whatever we can to amplify and keep BG at the forefront, which is more important than any basketball game and anything else that's going on in our lives. We want BG to come home as soon as possible, it's number one on our list.

"Knowing the State Department at the highest level, from U.S. President Joe Biden to the team that is working on bringing back all Americans who are wrongfully detained, gives us a lot of confidence that they're working on it,'' Taurasi said.

NBA fans are praising the Biden administration for working so hard on her release. Though many are still upset that Griner was jailed in the first place:

Brittney Griner has been detained since mid-February on drug charges. She faces upwards of 10 years in Russian prison if convicted.

Unfortunately, the ongoing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the sanctions against Russia that have ensued, have made diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Russia more tense than they've been in decades.

It's going to take more than thoughts, prayers and tweets to ensure Griner gets released.