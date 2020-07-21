State Of Florida Makes Decision On High School Football

On Monday, the state of California announced that it would postpone the start of high school football due to the coronavirus. This morning, Florida made a final decision regarding sports this fall.

Unlike California, the state of Florida will proceed with high school football. As a matter of fact, schools can begin practices on July 27.

The Sunshine State has seen a surge in coronavirus cases over the past month, but that hasn’t stopped the Florida High School Athletic Association’s board of directors from approving football for this fall.

The meeting involving the FHSAA lasted nearly five hours. There were three proposals in favor of postponing the start date until August 10. That would have at least give teams more time to see if the state would get a hold of the virus.

States that allow high school sports to be played this fall are most likely going to have schools open at full capacity. It’d be unfair to have kids show up for sports, but have other students learn remotely.

Earlier this week, Georgia announced that it would postpone its football season by two weeks. It’s also dealing with an uptick in coronavirus cases just like Florida.

Although high school football will technically be open for business next Monday in Florida, there are some counties that will remain closed. Orange County’s high schools are among that group.