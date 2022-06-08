Statement From Bryson DeChambeau's Agent Going Viral

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Eight-time PGA Tour-winner Bryson DeChambeau will reportedly follow Phil Mickelson and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson to the Saudi-backed LIV golf league, per his agent.

On Wednesday, the New York Post's Brian Wacker shared a message from DeChambeau's representative, confirming his departure from the Tour.

Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Professional golf as we know it is changing and it's happening quickly.

The announcement began to go viral in the golf pockets of Twitter.

"Confirmation of my story," replied golf correspondent James Corrigan.

"Haha these are so embarrassing," one user laughed. "I just want one guy to say 'yeah I took the money.' C'mon.'"

"Congrats to James Corrigan on the story - and to Bryson for thinking a country that cuts peoples hands off in a medieval way are 'innovators' when he could say it’s all about the money…" tweeted Georgia Bingham.

"An innovator..." commented Neil Treacy.

"The man thinks he is Einstein or something," another user replied.

"Is Bryson really innovating here?" asked Brent Martineau. "Or is he following once he saw a couple of other guys chase money?"

Bryson DeChambeau's agent offered no comment as to if the 28-year-old will keep or resign his PGA membership.