TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski still has yet to make a decision on his NFL future ahead of the 2022 season.

On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the "status quo" still holds as the team awaits a decision from Gronk.

Bowles says there's "no timetable" for the decision, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The overwhelming belief is that it's either retirement or a return to Tampa Bay for the 33-year-old tight end.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I don’t know why we’re all pretending not to know that he’s just skipping offseason workouts," one fan wrote.

"As soon as training camp and OTAs are over Gronk will show up," another added.

Gronk arrived in Tampa Bay to help his longtime teammate Tom Brady and the Bucs win a Super Bowl title in 2020. This past season, he reeled in 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Will Gronk run it back with the Bucs in 2022?