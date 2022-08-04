Steelers Announce Decision On Star Minkah Fitzpatrick

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a 24-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Minkah Fitzpatrick is back to being fully healthy for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The all-pro free safety was activated off the Non-Football Injury List and officially returned to practice on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick was nursing a wrist injury after he fell of his bike while on vacation. Thankfully, it was nothing serious since he's a massive part of Pittsburgh's defense.

Fitzpatrick, 25, is one of the best safeties in the league and is coming off the best season of his career. He finished 2021-22 with 124 total tackles (84 solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions. and seven passes defended.

That led him to get a massive payday back in June. He agreed to a four-year $73.6 million contract that will see him earn $18.4 million per year.

The 2022 season will be his fourth season in the black & gold.