Steelers Announce Great News On Minkah Fitzpatrick

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a 24-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.

The two-time All-Pro defensive back notched full participation in each practice this week and has no injury designation heading into this weekend's Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick has played every defensive snap for the Steelers through the first three games of the 2022 season. He has 24 tackles, two passes defended and an interception in two of the last three games.

Fitzpatrick first reported signs of a possible concussion after the Steelers' Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is the only Steeler with an injury designation heading into the weekend. He missed each practice this week with a hamstring injury and will not play on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick will try to help the Steelers defense get back on track in the absence of reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

Pittsburgh will kickoff against the Jets in a home-game matchup on Sunday afternoon.