Steelers Announce Kenny Pickett's Status For Panthers Game

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely going to be without their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The team has listed Kenny Pickett as doubtful for the game as he's still in the concussion protocol. Pittsburgh is expected to announce its starting quarterback on Saturday.

The Steelers will be deciding between Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph for Sunday's game.

Pickett got knocked out of last Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter when he got hit by Roquan Smith. His head hit the turf pretty hard which made him come up pretty wobbly.

Trubisky then came in and was able to move the football efficiently but threw three costly interceptions. All of them came in Ravens territory as he tried to be too aggressive with the throws.

It's made head coach Mike Tomlin really think about who he wants to start in this one.

Whatever the case, kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by CBS.