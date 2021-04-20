Steelers Announce Major Mike Tomlin Contract News

Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2007 season and it’s a job that he will continue to have for years to come.

Tuesday morning, the AFC North franchise announced some major Mike Tomlin contract news, as he’s been signed to a multi-year extension.

The Steelers announced the news on social media.

“We have signed Coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension,” the Steelers announced on Twitter.

Tomlin, 49, became the Steelers’ head coach in 2007. He previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. The William & Mary graduate is one of the best coaches in the NFL, leading the Steelers to a Super Bowl in 2008 and countless playoff appearances. The team has not had a losing season since he took over as head coach.

“I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons,” Tomlin said. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season.”

The Steelers’ front office is happy, too.

“I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2024 season,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship.”

Tomlin is the third-longest tenured head coach in the NFL.