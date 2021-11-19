Steelers Announce Official Decision On Star Pass Rusher T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers were already going to be without Minkah Fitzpatrick for Sunday due to COVID-19 and now they’ll be without T.J. Watt.

Per the Steelers injury report, Watt is listed as OUT for the game after hardly practicing this week. He was hurt towards the end of the game against the Lions last week and never returned.

Joe Haden, Kevin Dotson, and Isaiahh Loudermilk will also be out as well.

OUT vs. Chargers:

-TJ Watt

-Joe Haden

-Kevin Dotson

-Isaiahh Loudermilk — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 19, 2021

Watt being out affects both the run and pass defense as he can do it all. He’s elite at putting his hands up to deflect passes, plus setting the edge to make sure a running back doesn’t get outside.

He has played in virtually all of the Steelers games this season and was showing the league why he was worth that mega-contract.

To date, Watt has 39 total tackles (29 solo) with 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four passes defended. He’s the MVP of that defense and has been since he came into the league.

Pittsburgh could also be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as well since he tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday. The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate him. If he’s not activated, Mason Rudolph will get his second-straight start.

Kickoff against the Chargers will be at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.