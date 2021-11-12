Steelers Announce Official Decision On WR Chase Claypool

The Steelers are going to be relatively healthy going into Sunday’s contest against the Lions. Well, almost.

Pittsburgh has officially ruled out receiver Chase Claypool as he was the only player on the injury report to not practice for the entire week.

He suffered a toe injury at the end of the Bears game on Monday Night Football and limped off the field.

WR Chase Claypool (toe) only Steeler ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Lions. Everyone else is good to go. pic.twitter.com/SGE3KqvJ77 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 12, 2021

Pittsburgh will be without both Claypool and Juju Smith-Schuster as the latter was lost for the season a few weeks ago. This means that Diontae Johnson and James Washington are going to have to step up big time.

Claypool has been one of the most consistent receivers for the Steelers and will be a big loss in all facets of the passing game. He can make the short, intermediate, and long catches as he has a lot of size over a large chunk of NFL corners.

In seven games thus far, Claypool has one touchdown and 433 yards receiving on 29 receptions.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth should help offset this loss a little bit as he has 245 yards and four touchdowns on 27 receptions thus far. Eric Ebron being back will also help as well considering he can be a strong target in the middle of the field.

Kickoff will be at 1:00 p.m. ET.