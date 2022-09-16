Steelers Announce Significant Najee Harris News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the frustrating news that star pass rusher TJ Watt is going to miss over a third of the season with an injury. But the injury report on star running back Najee Harris is much better.

On Friday, the Steelers released their final injury report of the week and noted that Harris was a full participant in practice for the second day in a row. Harris suffered a foot injury in their Week 1 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He had 10 carries for 23 yards and two receptions for three yards and a touchdown in that game.

Harris is expected to play a big role in the Steelers' offense this season. Last year he led the NFL in total touches with 381 of them, earning Pro Bowl honors after recording over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

The former first-round pick was almost every bit as good as advertised coming out of Alabama, and he was the focal point of the team's entire rushing attack.

Last year there wasn't a single player on the Steelers who had even 100 rushing yards. To say that Pittsburgh is probably relying on Najee Harris to pound the rock a lot this year wouldn't be exaggering at all.

With Harris healthy, the Steelers can breathe a sigh of relief - for now at least.

Will Najee Harris get a full workload this Sunday?