Steelers Announce The Injury Diagnosis For Kenny Pickett

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers got bad news about rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday afternoon.

Pickett suffered a concussion during the third quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has officially been ruled out. He was taken to the blue tent and then evaluated in the locker room before the diagnosis came in.

Pickett was making his second-straight start after he leaped Mitch Trubisky on the depth chart following the Steelers' loss to the New York Jets. He'll finish this contest with 68 yards and one touchdown.

Trubisky then came in and led the Steelers on a touchdown drive to make it an eight-point game, 20-12.

If the Steelers are able to win this game, they'll be 2-4 heading into next Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins.

You can watch the remainder of this great game on FOX.