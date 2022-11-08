Steelers Appear To Be Getting Massive Return This Week

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to get their best overall player back this week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Watt suffered a pectoral injury in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals and hasn't played since.

He returned to practice ahead of the Steelers' Week Eight game against the Philadelphia Eagles and was questionable to play before the team opted to sit him for one more week.

Getting Watt back will do wonders for their entire defense. The pass rush hasn't been the same since he went out and neither have the run fits.

The Steelers are also expected to welcome back safety Damontae Kazee. He's missed the entire season due to a broken forearm that he suffered during the preseason.

This is a team that badly needs a win as they've lost six of their first eight games to open this season.