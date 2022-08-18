Steelers Appear To Get Encouraging News On Cam Heyward

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 19: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have just dodged a significant injury to one of their best defensive players.

Per Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot, Heyward is walking under his own power and doesn't need any help from the trainer.

Heyward originally got hurt during a run play at practice. He ended up grabbing his lower leg before he was able to get off the field.

Had this been more serious, the Steelers would've been up a creek. Heyward is one of their best pass rushers and is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.

He finished last season with 89 total tackles (53 solo), 10 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception, and nine passes defended.

Heyward is also extremely durable for Pittsburgh as he's only missed two games in his last five seasons.

His practice session may be over for the day, but all that matter is if he's ready to go by Week 1. Based on Kozora's update, it looks likely.