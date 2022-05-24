Steelers Are Reportedly Closing In On GM Search

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly just days away from announcing the team's next GM according to Ian Rapoport.

Per the NFL Network's national insider, "The Steelers are winding down their GM search and sounds like an announcement should come by the end of the week, source said. They are done interviewing and are whittling down their candidate list.

Kevin Colbert officially stepped down from Pittsburgh's general manager position following April's draft, after 22 years on the job.

Now, with no Colbert and no Big Ben, a new era of Steelers football is on the horizon; starting with the team's next GM.

Pittsburgh has interviewed candidates from all walks of NFL life, including ESPN's Louis Riddick.

However, according to longtime Steelers reporter Gery Dulac, the six reported finalists are:

• Omar Khan, Steelers VP of Football and Business Administration

• Brandon Hunt, Steelers Pro Scouting Director

• Andy Weidl, Eagles VP of Player Personnel

• Doug Whaley, Bills GM

• John Spytek, Bucs VP of Player Personnel

• Ryan Cowden, Titans VP of Player Personnel