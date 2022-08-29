Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger.

Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards.

Before he originally signed with the Steelers, he played for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. During that time, he compiled 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

For college, he played at Kansas from 2015-16 and Texas A&M in 2018. He appeared in 15 games and finished with 49 receptions for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if he signs with Pittsburgh's practice squad or if he goes to another team.