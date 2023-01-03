Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Reacts To Damar Hamlin Situation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Some NFL teams decided to cancel their media availability on Tuesday, but the Pittsburgh Steelers were not one of them.

Head coach Mike Tomlin had his regularly scheduled news conference on Tuesday afternoon and naturally, he spoke about the Damar Hamlin situation.

He went into how it's very personal to him since he's a Pittsburgher and because he has known Hamlin since he was a kid.

"It's a really personal thing for me, being a Pittsburgher. I've known him since he was 12. I've got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being. It's an honor to get to know young people like that," Tomlin said.

You can't say it any better than that.

Tomlin's known Hamlin for a long time since the latter went to high school and college in Pittsburgh. He played his college football at Pitt after playing for Central Catholic High School.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday night during the Bills-Bengals game. He's currently in critical but stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Our thoughts are with him and his family.