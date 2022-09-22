Steelers Coaches Reportedly Want 1 Thing From Mitch Trubisky

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half in the game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

It's no secret that Mitch Trubisky has struggled in his first two games with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He's not throwing the ball down the field enough and he's also made some bad decisions in the pocket that have led to some avoidable sacks.

Going into Thursday night's game against the Browns, the Steelers want Trubisky to take some deep shots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"They (the Steelers coaching staff) want him to take advantage of the 1-on-1 matchups down the field. They do not want a dink and dunk defense, they want to take advantage of the possible big strikes," Rapoport said. "If you're looking at George Pickens, if he's open down the field with a 1-on-1 opportunity, if you're looking at Dipntae Johnson with a 1-on-1 opportunity, they paid all of this money. These are the kind of guys they want Trubisky to get the ball to."

If Trubisky is able to accomplish this, he'll potentially get to have a longer leash as the starting quarterback.

The Steelers are looking to get to 2-0 in AFC North play following this contest.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.