Steelers Could Be Getting Key Piece Back Soon

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a rookie wide receiver back at practice this week.

Calvin Austin III, who was their fourth-round pick out of Memphis, will return to practice on Wednesday. The team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he doesn't get activated during that time, he will have to miss the entire season.

Austin has been on IR since the beginning of the season after he suffered a foot injury during training camp. He wasn't able to participate in any practices or games after suffering this injury.

While Austin was at Memphis, he finished second in school history with 22 receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards (2,541).

His best individual season came in 2021 as a senior when he compiled 74 receptions for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns.

He has blazing speed and will likely be used in a variety of packages if he's able to play this season.