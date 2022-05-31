Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle.

Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie minicamp tryouts. He recorded 106 tackles and 3.5 sacks during 26 career games with the Arizona Wildcats after transferring from Navarro Community College.

After briefly giving Mason an opportunity, the Steelers will stick with their defensive line led by Tyson Alualu, Cam Heyward, and Stephon Tuitt. Michigan defensive lineman Donovan Jeter was one of the team's 10 rookies signed right after the draft, during which they selected Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third round.

Without a corresponding transaction yet, cutting Mason clears a spot on Pittsburgh's 90-man offseason roster