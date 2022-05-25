PITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the opening kickoff of a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans on September 11, 2005 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Titans 34-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly decided on their next general manager ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The franchise is expected to name vice president Omar Khan to the high-ranking position, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"It was between him and Brandon Hunt this whole time.. all other interviews was smoke and mirrors," one fan wrote.

"Outstanding move. He or Hunt would’ve been the ideal choices but I had my heart open for a cheeky Louis Riddick hire," another added.

Khan, 45, has been a part of the Steelers organization for the last 21 years. He was hired as football operations coordinator in 2001 and took over as director of football administration in 2011. He's served in his current VP position for the last six years.

An official announcement is expected sometime this week.

As past of this movement the Steelers are expected to hire Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Khan will replace longtime Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert, who retired after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.