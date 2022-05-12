Steelers Fans Aren't Happy With The Team's Season-Opener

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stop me if you've heard this before: The Pittsburgh Steelers will start their season on the road.

The Steelers will be traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Sept. 11. This will be the eighth straight season that the Steelers will start Week 1 on the road.

The last time the Steelers opened their season at home was back in 2014 against the Cleveland Browns.

This is the fifth-longest streak in the NFL since 1970, per Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot.

Fans aren't surprised by this news since it's a yearly occurrence.

The Steelers will look to snap their two-game losing streak against the Bengals in that Week 1 game.

They got absolutely bullied by the Bengals in both games during the 2021 season. They got outscored 65-20 and looked out of their depth against a Bengals team that went on to go to the Super Bowl.

The rest of the Steelers schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.