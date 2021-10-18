Steelers Fans Criticized For What They Did On Sunday Night

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are facing some criticism for what they did while a Seattle Seahawks player was injured on Sunday night.

There was a scary scene late in Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and the Seahawks. Seattle defensive end Darrell Taylor appeared to suffer a serious injury toward the end of last night’s game. He was down on the field for several minutes, not moving, as he was looked at by trainers.

Taylor was eventually carted off the field with his neck immobilized.

Players from both teams gathered around the injured player as he was looked at by the medical staff. It was a pretty frightening scene.

Scary scene in Pittsburgh, as Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor is placed onto a stretcher and carted off. pic.twitter.com/80R0BFBfVS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2021

While this was happening, fans in the crowd at Heinz Field were seen doing the wave. This did not sit well with the Seahawks.

Cart is coming out for a Seattle player who is down and appears to be seriously injured. Steelers fans were doing the wave while medical staff was attending to him, and Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap was angry at the crowd. Steelers players signalling to crowd to stop. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 18, 2021

Big Ben trying to quiet the crowd doing the wave as trainers bring a stretcher out for an injured Seahawk player. #SEAvsPIT pic.twitter.com/wZ09ySsHVm — Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) October 18, 2021

Good for Steelers players to step up and attempt to quiet down their crowd while Taylor was getting looked at.

Thankfully, Taylor appears to have avoided serious injury. He was reportedly showing movement in his extremities and he was cleared to fly home with the team.

“The CT scans were clear, so that’s a really good preliminary report,” Pete Carroll said via Seahawks.com. “There’s some more tests to be done and stuff like that, so we’re thrilled about that news.”