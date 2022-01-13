Steelers Get Discouraging Thursday Najee Harris News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need all the help they can get in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs — making Thursday’s Najee Harris news all the more discouraging.

The Steelers’ injury report today listed the rookie running back with his second straight “Did Not Participate” designation.

As Mike Tomlin suggested today, still no Najee Harris at practice. Trai Turner (knee) is a new addition. Arthur Maulet and Ben Roethlisberger upgraded to full participants, Dan Moore Jr. holds steady as a full participant. pic.twitter.com/caPvJi4aiJ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 13, 2022

Harris has missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices with an elbow injury he suffered during Week 18’s overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Earlier this week, Mike Tomlin indicated that the injury would impact the running back’s availability in the early days of the week. After practice today, the Pittsburgh head coach said Harris is expected to return to practice on Friday, per Steelers insider Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

While he’s expected to take the field on Sunday night, tomorrow’s practice will serve as a better indicator of his availability moving forward.

Najee Harris is by far the Steelers’ most potent offensive weapon. Through 17 games in his rookie season, the No. 24 overall pick logged 1,667 yards from scrimmage and 10 rushing and receiving touchdowns on a league-leading 381 touches.

Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.