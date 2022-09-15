Steelers Get Encouraging Najee Harris News On Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury during his team's season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The injury had the second-year running back limited for Wednesday's practice session — but he was back to full-practice action on Thursday.

Given this progress, it seems very likely that Harris will take the field for the Steelers' Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Leaving the game early this past Sunday, Harris logged just 23 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also reeled in a goal-line touchdown reception.

X-rays over the weekend came back negative, clearing the path for a likely return on Sunday. Harris expressed his confidence in a quick return earlier this week.

Today's full participation in practice confirms this encouraging trajectory.

The Steelers will kickoff against the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET in their first home game of the season.