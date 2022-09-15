Skip to main content
100
New Articles

Steelers Get Encouraging Najee Harris News On Thursday

Steelers running back Najee Harris runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury during his team's season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The injury had the second-year running back limited for Wednesday's practice session — but he was back to full-practice action on Thursday.

Given this progress, it seems very likely that Harris will take the field for the Steelers' Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Leaving the game early this past Sunday, Harris logged just 23 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also reeled in a goal-line touchdown reception.

X-rays over the weekend came back negative, clearing the path for a likely return on Sunday. Harris expressed his confidence in a quick return earlier this week.

Today's full participation in practice confirms this encouraging trajectory.

The Steelers will kickoff against the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET in their first home game of the season.