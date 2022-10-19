Steelers Get Encouraging News On Kenny Pickett Today

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some encouraging news on rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett this afternoon.

Star wide receiver Diontae Johnson confirmed that Pickett took starting reps during practice on Wednesday, per team insider Josh Rowntree. The first-round pick is expected to start over Mitch Trubisky against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

Pickett was knocked out of Sunday's Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he suffered a concussion. After the rookie's departure in the second half, Trubisky came in and helped his team claim the shocking upset victory.

Pickett took over the Steelers' starting job in Week 4. He put up some solid numbers before he was knocked out of the game this past weekend.

If he clears concussion protocol, Pickett is fully expected to reclaim his starting job this weekend.

The 2-4 Steelers will look to continue their forward momentum in a Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins, who also have a starting quarterback coming off of concussion protocol.