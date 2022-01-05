Steelers Get Massive Boost Before Huge Game vs. Ravens

The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush makes a tackle.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can still make the playoffs with a win against rival Baltimore. But they’re going to also need some help from the Jaguars and/or the Chargers and Raiders.

On Wednesday, the Steelers got a little bit of help from within, with the return of three defensive starters from the COVID list. Highlighted by former first-round linebacker Devin Bush.

In 13 games this season, Bush has 66 tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble.

In addition to Bush, Pittsburgh also saw the return of fellow LB Joe Schobert, defensive lineman Chris Wormley and DB Arthur Maulet. As well as, offensive lineman Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland.

Bush, Schobert and Wormley were all out for Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game on Monday night. Although Bush also missed the Steelers’ previous game after being placed on the list.

With the win on Monday night, the Steelers kept their postseason hopes alive and ensured that head coach Mike Tomlin would go at least one more year without a losing season.

As of right now, the Steelers don’t have any players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Which most teams would envy at this point in the season.

