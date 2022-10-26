Steelers Have Announced Significant Update On T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been without their best players for the majority of the 2022 season - and it shows.

Star pass rusher T.J. Watt was off to a hot start to the season before suffering a significant injury. With Watt sidelined for the past few weeks, the Steelers defense has struggled immensely.

That might be changing in the near future, though. On Wednesday afternoon, the Steelers announced Watt returned to practice, but still remains on the Reserve/Injured list for now.

"LB T.J. Watt returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List," the team said in a statement.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admitted it's "highly unlikely" the team activates Watt off injured reserve for Week 8.

With the Steelers going on bye after this weekend's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, it would make sense that Watt will use the extra two weeks to get healthy.

He could return for the team's home game against the New Orleans Saints on November 13.