Steelers Have Completed Second Interview For GM Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed at least one second interview with a candidate for their vacant general manager position.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley completed his second interview.

Whaley was the Bills GM from 2013-17 but has a deep connection to the Steelers. He worked for the team for 10 years before taking the job in Buffalo.

He currently works as the Vice President of Player Personnel for the XFL.

He's certainly not going to be the only candidate that gets a second interview. Pittsburgh is also expected to interview Titans Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, plus John Spytek who has the same title in Tampa Bay.

Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt will also be among the finalists as both are currently assistant general managers for the Steelers.

There's currently no timetable for the Steelers to make an announcement on Kevin Colbert's successor.