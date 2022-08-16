Steelers Have Made Notable Decision On Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Steelers first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett looked every bit the part in his preseason debut; completing 13-of-15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

And now the Pitt product finds himself at No. 2 on the team's quarterback depth chart.

But it's not just his on-field performance under the lights that got him that spot, Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada says. It's a part of a bigger plan.

“Yeah, we’ve got a system in place,” Canada told The Athletic. “Coach, we’ve had this thing mapped out since I don’t know when. We’ll continue to stay right on our plan and see where it goes.”

"But how you play does matter," he continued. "I don’t act like we’re just going to stick to it no matter what happens. Don’t pencil me into saying something like that. But we have a plan, and until something drastically changes it, we’re going to continue to methodically go through our plan as we see it. Obviously, there’s unbelievable urgency every day.”

Pickett graded out the highest among Steelers quarterbacks in Week 1 of the preseason, but all of them looked solid during their time on the field.

Although Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out right now.