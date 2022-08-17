Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.

"It's kind of interesting that people still think there might be a quarterback controversy here. There's not. Mitch Trubisky, that's the guy. He'll be the starter here," Glazer said.

This should come as no surprise to most Steelers fans after Tomlin said last week that if the season had started then, Trubisky would be the starter.

Trubisky got the start in the Steelers' first preseason game on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks and played well. He went four-for-seven with 63 yards passing and one touchdown.

Even if Trubisky does start this season, that doesn't mean the team is low on Pickett. Pittsburgh has been easing him in ever since he got drafted to make sure that he's developed the right way.

Both quarterbacks will likely play in the Steelers' next preseason game on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.