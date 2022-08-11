Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday.

Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.

The Steelers defensive line is in need of some extra healthy bodies after some training camp injuries.

Starting linebacker Alex Highsmith is currently dealing with a rib injury and backup LB Genard Avery suffered a groin injury during practice earlier this week. Rookie LB T.D. Moultry was also moved to the injured reserve with an undisclosed issue on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh waived injured linebacker Ulysees Gilbert to make way for Rashed's signing.

The Steelers will kickoff their preseason schedule with an away matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.