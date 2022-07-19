Steelers Have Reportedly Signed A Former USFL Star

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly kicking the tires on a USFL standout.

Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the "Steelers signed former USFL Birmingham Stallions DL Doug Costin to a 1-year deal."

Noting, "Costin also previously played on the Jaguars and Bengals."

Costin lined up in the middle of Birmingham's defense at DT, where he recorded nine tackles, a tackle for loss and half a sack in four games.

After a four-year career at the University of Miami (Ohio), Costin signed on with the Jags as an undrafted free agent where he started nine games in the 2020 season. Now he finds himself back in the NFL after getting some notice from Steelers scouts.

The first of Pittsburgh's 18 training camp practices gets started on July 27. It's there where Costin will fight to earn a spot on the team's full-time roster.