Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday.

The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens as the only team from the division he's never played for.

The veteran has signed with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal.

"Former Bengals’ DT Larry Ogunjobi has signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source," Schefter said. "Ogunjobi now will have played for the Browns, Bengals and Steelers, leaving the Ravens as the lone Ogunjobi-less AFC North team."

Ogunjobi spent the first four years of his NFL career playing for the Cleveland Browns. Last season, he helped the Cincinnati Bengals go on a run to the Super Bowl.

The veteran defensive tackle has totaled 229 tackles and 21.5 sacks throughout his career.

He should help improve what's already a ferocious defensive line in Pittsburgh. It also helps the Steelers stole him away from a division rival in the Bengals.