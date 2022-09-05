Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning.

They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott.

The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons for them before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Jackson's best individual season came in 2018 as a rookie. He appeared in 16 games and finished with 49 tackles (39 solo) and 10 passes defended.

He's played in 44 games throughout his career and has amassed 90 tackles (72 solo), and 12 passes defended.

There's a chance that Jackson could be brought up to the active roster once he learns the defensive playbook.