Steelers Have Signed Player Off Giants Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon.

They announced that they have signed linebacker Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad to their 53-man roster.

He will be taking the place of linebacker Marcus Allen, who was placed on injured reserve after hurting his biceps on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Crowder, who was "Mr. Irrelevant" in the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in 41 games over the last three seasons for the Giants. In those games, he's compiled 232 tackles (124 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and eight passes defended.

Of those 41 games, 13 of them have come during this season before he was waived last week. So far this season, he has 45 tackles (26 solo), a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass defended.

His best individual season came in 2021 when he had 130 tackles (64 solo), a forced fumble, two interceptions, and six passes defended.

Look for him to be active next Sunday night when the Steelers travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.