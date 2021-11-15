Steelers Have Suffered Another Major Roster Blow

Another Pittsburgh Steelers player is joining quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the COVID list.

According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has also tested positive for the virus.

“Source: #Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID @ESPNNFL,” Martin tweeted.

Fitzpatrick is the second Steelers player in three days to contract COVID-19. On Saturday, it was revealed the team’s veteran QB was headed to the Reserve/COVID list.

The loss of Fitzpatrick couldn’t come at a worse time for Pittsburgh as they try to move up the AFC North standings.

On Sunday, the team struggled to an overtime tie with the winless Detroit Lions.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph started in Big Ben’s absence. As is his history, the 26-year-old QB was up and down in his start. He completed 30-50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

It’s not certain when Fitzpatrick, who’s usually in the middle of everything for Pittsburgh, will return.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been every bit worth the price of admission when the Steelers traded for him two seasons ago.

Since coming to the Steel City, Fitzpatrick has racked up nine interceptions, two touchdowns , four forced fumbles and recoveries, and 143 tackles.