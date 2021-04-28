Steelers Insider Says Some Members Of Organization ‘Fancy’ 1 QB

The pecking order for this year’s stacked class of quarterback prospects has been hotly contested by football analysts for months now. Now just a few days away from the 2021 NFL Draft, it looks as though the elite level of top-tier QBs has been set.

While the order has been debated, the consensus top-five options seem to be locked in as Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

But, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have thrown another name into that mix.

According to Steelers insider Ed Bouchette, people within the organization “fancy” Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask. Andrew Fillipponi, another Pittsburgh insider, has heard similar sentiments coming from the franchise — adding that the team has listed Trask ahead of at least one of the consensus top-five guys.

Steelers legendary insider @EdBouchette says that "some in [Steelers] organization fancy Kyle Trask." I've heard the same. In fact, I've heard they have him ranked ahead of at least 1 of the perceived top 5 QBs (Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Jones, and Fields). So stay tuned. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 27, 2021

With the No. 24 overall pick, the Steelers will have to dig pretty deep into this week’s quarterback pool if they want to find a replacement for 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger by way of draft pick. Lawrence, Wilson, Jones, Fields and Lance will all almost certainly be off the board by the time Pittsburgh gets its pick.

Through his final season with the Gators in 2020, Trask went on a Heisman-candidate run — logging 4,283 yards 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 23-year-old quarterback has often been ranked in the No. 6-No. 8 range alongside Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Stanford’s Davis Mills.

While the organization is clearly interested in Trask as a prospect, it would be pretty shocking if they went this route on Thursday. With 2020 leading rusher James Conner leaving in free agency this offseason, the Steelers are in dire need of a starting-caliber running back heading into 2021.

Pittsburgh could also draft a new center to replace recently-retired veteran Maurkice Pouncey.

Opening draft night will kickoff this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.