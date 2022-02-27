With the Kevin Colbert era in Pittsburgh coming to an end, the Steelers have begun their search for the franchise’s next general manager. On Saturday, the team announced that it interviewed three candidates this past week.

Those three names are: Joe Hortiz, Ran Carthon and Andy Weidl.

Hortiz has been with the rival Ravens organization for 19 seasons. The last seven of which he served as the team’s director of college scouting. Hortiz was rumored to be a “strong candidate” for the New York Giants opening before the team chose to go with Joe Schoen.

A former player, Ran Carthon is the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. Carthon previously served as an exec with the Rams and Falcons. Carthon was part of a franchise that brought a lot of talent in through its doors over the past half decade.

Steelers GM interviews so far:

🏈Colts Morocco Brown

🏈49ers Ran Carthon

🏈Titans Ryan Cowden

🏈Colts Ed Dodds

🏈Ravens Joe Hortiz

🏈Pitt Brandon Hunt

🏈Pitt Omar Khan

🏈Panthers Dan Morgan

🏈Bucs John Spytek

🏈Eagles Andy Weidl

🏈Packers John Wojciechowski

🏈Chargers JoJo Wooden — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2022

Lastly, Andy Weidl is a veteran executive from nearby Philadelphia with 24 years of NFL scouting experience. He currently holds the title of vice president of player personnel and played an integral role in putting together the Eagles team that won the Super Bowl back in 2017.

Whoever ends up taking over the Steelers GM spot is joining one of the top organizations in all of football. But they’ll certainly have their work cut out for them as they attempt to build the next generation of Pittsburgh Steelers football.