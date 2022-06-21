Steelers Latest Signing Had Altercation With Mason Rudolph As Member Of Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi signed a one-year contract with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Ogunjobi is now on the Steelers' side of things, that wasn't always the case.

The sixth-year DT once played a significant role in one of the most infamous confrontations between these AFC North rivals.

Ogunjobi shoved Mason Rudolph to the ground just after Myles Garrett struck the Pittsburgh quarterback in the head with his own helmet back in 2019. Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension for the offense.

Ogunjobi spent his 2021 season with another AFC North team: the Cincinnati Bengals. He logged a career-high 7.0 sacks, 49 tackles and 16 QB hits through 16 regular-season games before his season was ended with a foot injury in the Bengals' Wild Card win over Las Vegas.

Ogunjobi originally signed three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears, but a failed physical made him a free agent once again.

Rudolph is competing for the Steelers' starting quarterback job alongside former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky and 20th overall pick Kenny Pickett.

Ogunjobi and Rudolph will be forced to coexist this coming season.