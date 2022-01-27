Steelers Legends React To Ben Roethlisberger’s Decision

Prominent figures from around the football world came out in droves to celebrate the career of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after he made his official retirement decision on Thursday.

In response to Big Ben hanging up the cleats after 18 seasons in the NFL, the Steelers organization compiled a video of several Pittsburgh legends giving their well wishes.

Legendary defensive tackle Joe Greene (1969-81), cornerback Rod Woodson (1987-96), running back Franco Harris (1972-83), running back Rocky Bleier (1968, 1971-80) and running back Merril Hoge (1987-93) each shared a short video message with their expression of gratitude for Roethlisberger and all he’s done for the Steelers community.

“From some #Steelers legends to another,” the organization wrote on Twitter. “#ThankYou7.”

Take a look at the tribute video here:

After he was selected by the Steelers with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 draft, Ben Roethlisberger played his entire 18-year NFL career in Pittsburgh.

Through 247 starts, he logged 64,088 yards and 418 touchdowns en route to a 165-81-1 record as a starter. He also helped lead the franchise to two of their six Super Bowl titles.