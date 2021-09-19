The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Steelers Lose 2 Key Players For Raiders Game

A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers notched one of the biggest wins of Week 1, when Mike Tomlin’s team secured an upset win over the Buffalo Bills.

Week 2 might be even tougher, though.

The Steelers are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas is coming off a huge Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh’s defense has taken a big hit prior to Sunday afternoon’s game.

Two more big names out today: Steelers CB Joe Haden and LB Devin Bush are out vs. Las Vegas. Both players have been dealing with a groin injury,” Ari Meirov tweeted on Sunday morning.

The Raiders entered the 2021 season with high hopes and they’ll look to move to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Steelers today.

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.