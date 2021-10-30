Steelers Make Official Decision On Melvin Ingram Amid Trade Rumors

Earlier this week, reports broke that veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. And with the midseason trade deadline quickly approaching on Tuesday, the Steelers have seemingly made a step towards making that happen.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Ingram has officially been ruled out.

Saturday moves:

— The #Dolphins ruled out WR Preston Williams and S Sheldrick Redwine and both won’t travel.

— #Steelers LB Melvin Ingram III has been downgraded to out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2021

Ingram was listed on the injury report all this week with a groin injury, but recent speculation suggests this designation is more about a potential trade than anything.

Ingram saw a significant decrease in playing time once T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith returned from injury. According to recent reports, the 10th-year defender was unhappy with this dip in production.

Through eight games and six starts, Ingram has logged 10 tackles and 1.0 sacks. After playing nine seasons with the Chargers organization, the three-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers this offseason.

Pittsburgh tight end Eric Ebron, who’s also been the topic of possible trade talks, has also been ruled out for tomorrow’s contest.

The Steelers will kickoff against the division-rival Browns tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET.